Montreal police searching for missing teen

Montreal police are asking for help in locating a teen who has been missing for two weeks.

Natalia Ramos Rodriguez, 16, was last seen leaving her home in the city's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on April 23, around 8:30 p.m.

At the time, she was wearing blue sweatpants, a white shirt, black jacket and white shoes.

She stands at five feet four inches, weighs 163 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the teen is asked to call 911.