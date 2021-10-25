15-year-old teen driving moped killed in collision on Quebec highway

A teenager has died after a car hit his moped on a highway Sunday evening in Sainte-Marie-Madeleine, Que., about 47 kilometres east of Montreal.

Emergency services were called to Route 116 near Laurier Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m.

Both vehicles were heading west when they collided in a zone with a speed limit of 90 kilometres per hour.

The victim, a 15-year-old from St-Hyacinthe, was rushed to hospital to treat serious injuries, but was pronounced dead after arriving.

Valérie Beauchamp, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, said the cause of the collision is not yet known.

The westbound lane of the highway is closed while investigators at the scene determine the circumstances of the incident.