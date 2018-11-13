Mother of teen found dead on Nuns' Island in shock, says community member

The 17-year-old whose body was found in a wooded area on Nuns' Island Monday morning was a hard-working CEGEP student who was well-liked in the neighbourhood, according to community members.

Mourad Bendjennet, the administrator of the Al Jazira Islamic Centre, was so moved by the teen's death that he created an online fundraiser to help his mother get back on her feet and to pay for funeral costs, including sending her son's body to be buried in Morocco.

More than $5,000 of the the $10,000 goal has been collected, according to the LaunchGood website.

Police are now investigating the teen's death as suspicious and have not yet identified him publicly. Bendjennet said he preferred not to name the boy until that happened.

The mother is Bendjennet's children's daycare educator.

"She considered him her baby, even if he was 17," he said. "He was a [joyful] boy and a good guy."

Another Nuns' Island resident, Roula Ta, told CBC the youth was good friends with her sons.

"He was nice, generous and warm," she said in a Facebook Messenger exchange.

Bendjennet said the teen worked at the local Tim Hortons and also picked up shifts at the IGA grocery store on Nuns' Island while attending CEGEP.

"He had no enemies that I know of, but we will leave it up to the police to give their report," he said.

The 17-year-old's body was found by a passerby in a wooded area near an elementary school. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

The mother was in shock when she heard the news Monday, Bendjennet said, and had to go to the hospital because of health issues that aggravated her situation.

She has another son who is 20, and she raised both sons on her own after moving to Quebec from Morocco a decade ago, Bendjennet said.

He said the family had lived on Nuns' Island for about eight years. The teen's body was found was found just a five-minute walk from his home and a few steps away from the École Île-des-Sœurs elementary school.

Paths in the woods where he was found connect to several different neighbourhoods on the island and are heavily used as shortcuts to catch a bus or go to school, residents told CBC News.