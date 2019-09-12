Teen dies after being struck by school bus in Ste-Agathe-des-Monts

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a school bus in Saint-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., about 100 kilometres north of Montreal.

He was crossing Légaré Street when the bus turned left and struck him.

It happened at the corner of Brissette Street.

Provincial police were called at 4:30 p.m. The teen was transported by paramedics to hospital shortly after, where he was pronounced dead.

Collision specialists from the Sûreté du Québec are investigating, and officers are meeting with witnesses to find out the causes and circumstances of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police could not provide the young man's age.