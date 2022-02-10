John Rennie High School student dies after stabbing in Pointe-Claire

A teen died Thursday morning in hospital, two days after he was stabbed in an incident near a high school in Montreal's West Island, Montreal police confirm.

The victim was injured in an altercation that took place Tuesday afternoon near St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire. He was a student at John Rennie High School (JRHS), principal Jennifer Kurta confirmed in a letter sent to parents.

"We have our student services team deployed to classes today to support teachers in delivering this message to students," Kurta said in a statement.

"We will be providing extra guidance to any student in need throughout today and encourage you to leave your child in school for the remainder of the day so that we can help them grieve."

Even though Friday is a pedagogical day, JRHS will be open between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. for students in need of professional support.

The services of grief counsellors and psychologists with the Lester B. Pearson School Board's student services department will be made available to all members of the school board's community in the coming days.

"The Lester B. Pearson School Board would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," said Judy Kelley, the board's chair.

The victim, she said, "was only 16 years old with a bright future ahead of him. The entire school board is shaken by this unimaginable loss."

Montreal police arrested two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old Tuesday in connection to the stabbing.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old pleaded not guilty in youth court to attempted murder, possession of a weapon and conspiracy to commit assault in relation to the dispute. His bail hearing was postponed to Feb. 16.