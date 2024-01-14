Teen dies after falling from ski lift in the Laurentians

A 15-year-old boy is dead after falling from a ski lift Friday evening in the Laurentians, police say.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police officers arrived at the scene in Morin-Heights, Que., around 10 p.m. Friday.

Ski staff and paramedics performed first aid before the teen was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

Investigators and the SQ's forensic identification service are working to shed light on what caused the teen boy's death.

Police say there does not appear to be any criminal element. Investigators are looking into several hypotheses, Savoie said, including that the teen was feeling unwell at the time.