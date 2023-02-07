Snow-clearing vehicle kills teen in Laval

A snow-clearing vehicle struck and killed a teenager in Laval on Monday evening.

Erika Landry, a Laval police spokesperson, said the teen, who was a minor, was walking through a parking lot near the intersection of Le Corbusier and Souvenir boulevards around 9 p.m.

A front-end loader clearing snow hit the teen, who died at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and say it is too early to say what happened.

"For the moment, it is still an investigation," Landry said. "This information will come out either from meetings with witnesses, surveillance video, meeting the driver."

The driver of the front-end loader was treated for shock.