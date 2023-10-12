15-year-old dead after crash between moped, vehicle in lower Laurentians

A 15-year-old is dead after a crash Wednesday between a moped and a vehicle in Quebec's lower Laurentians, west of Saint-Eustache.

Police say the collision happened just before 8 p.m. in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac at the corner of Principal and Laviolette streets, just off Highway 640.

The teenager was crossing the intersection on the moped when it collided with a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to the Saint-Eustache Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision. The driver of the vehicle involved will be interviewed by police.

According to Quebec's automobile insurance board, you must be at least 14 years old and hold a class 6D driver's licence to be legally allowed to drive a moped.