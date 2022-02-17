Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder after death of Lucas Gaudet, 16, in West Island stabbing

A 16-year-old youth saw one charge against him changed to second-degree murder Wednesday, following the death of Lucas Gaudet, also 16, who was stabbed during an altercation outside St. Thomas High School in Montreal's West Island on Feb. 8.

The teen also faces a new charge of attempted murder, in relation to a 15-year-old who was injured in the same altercation.

Defence lawyer Tom Pentefountas confirmed the new charges against his client Wednesday after the teen's second appearance at Montreal youth court. He first appeared on Feb. 9, a day after the stabbing incident and one day before Lucas Gaudet's death in hospital.

At his first court appearance, the accused had pleaded not guilty to a total of seven charges, including attempted murder, possession of a weapon and conspiracy to commit assault in connection to the altercation.

The teenager is expected back in court on March 1.

Two other teens, 16 and 17, were arrested and released with promises to appear in youth court at a later date.

According to Montreal police, the altercation broke out at around 2:40 p.m. between two groups near the corner of Broadview and John-Fisher avenues, not far from St. Thomas High School.

Gaudet suffered stab wounds to the upper body. The 15-year-old boy was also treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have said the suspects and the victims knew each other.

