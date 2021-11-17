17-year-old teen arrested after gunshot outside Laval high school

Laval police have arrested a 17-year-old male teen after a shot was fired outside a school there yesterday afternoon.

It happened as people were leaving class at the Pavillon Latour of Curé-Antoine-Labelle high school.

Police say a vehicle with several young people inside pulled up to the school.

According to Stéphanie Beshara, a spokesperson for Laval police, a fight broke out between those who arrived in the vehicle and a couple of students exiting the school, leaving a 17-year-old injured.

A friend tried to defend the teen, and a suspect fired a gun into the air. No one was hit.

Police say there were several witnesses who gave a description of the suspect vehicle and license plate number.

They later tracked down the vehicle in Laval's Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood, and the suspect was questioned overnight.

Police say there could still be more arrests.