Team sports will soon be allowed to resume in Quebec
Montreal

Team sports will soon be allowed to resume in Quebec

So far, the province has allowed golf and singles tennis to continue, but has not yet allowed the resumption of team sports like soccer and baseball.  

CBC News
Team sports like soccer have been shut down in Quebec due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but not for much longer. (Rebecca Martel/CBC)

Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports, is expected to announce a plan for the gradual resumption of team sports today.

Charest will attend the province's 1 p.m. briefing along with Premier François Legault.

So far, the province has allowed non-contact sports, such as golf and singles tennis, to resume but team sports are still banned.

Charest has been consulting with provincial umbrella sports organizations to prepare her plan, according to Radio-Canada.

Some individual organizations, such as Baseball Québec and Hockey Québec, have already unveiled their plans for a return to play while respecting physical-distancing and other hygiene protocols.  

Activities such as swimming in open water, jogging, cycling, hiking, kayaking and canoeing are already permitted.

With files from Radio-Canada

