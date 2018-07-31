Team of SQ divers search Rivière Rouge for missing 20-year-old swimmer

Sûreté du Québec divers are searching the Rivière Rouge in Huberdeau, Que., this morning for a 20-year-old man that went missing while swimming with his friends Monday.

The man was swimming with three friends at around 3 p.m. Monday when he disappeared, said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Éloïse Cossette.

The SQ deployed its helicopter that afternoon, she said, while firefighters searched the river by boat and police officers walked its banks in a joint effort to find the missing man.

Officers searched the banks of the Rivière-Rouge in Huberdeau, Que., just south of Mont-Tremblant, Monday while firefighters took to boats. An SQ helicopter was deployed as well. (Karine Bastien/Radio-Canada)

On June 30, a 17-year-old swimmer drowned around the same location, Cossette said.

There have been several other drowning cases over the years.

Five years ago, the girlfriend of Anthony D'Alelio, a 19-year-old Montrealer who drowned while swimming in the Rivière Rouge in the upper Laurentians, launched a petition to force the Quebec government to post signs on the river bank, warning people about the dangerous quicksand and currents.