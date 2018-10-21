Montreal kids decorate teal pumpkins to promote an allergy-friendly Halloween

Around 100,000 kids in Quebec have food allergies, according to non-profit group Allergies Quebec, and that can make trick-or-treating a disappointing occasion.

While lots of treats are already peanut-free, the range of allergies spans much wider.

That's why Allergies Quebec has adopted the Teal Pumpkin Project which originally got started in the U.S. and has made its way over the border and into the mainstream.

The idea behind the teal-coloured pumpkins is that they act as a signpost, explains ​Dominique Seigneur, director of communications​ for Allergies Quebec.

"​If you have a teal pumpkin, or turquoise pumpkin, in front of your house on the day of Halloween, that means you have something special for the kids who have food allergies," she said.

The teal pumpkins outside a house means that there is an allergen-free treat waiting. (CBC)

"This pumpkin means you're going to offer them something other than food. Little gifts, temporary tattoos, Yo-Yos or anything."

She said that giving out peanut-free, gluten-free or dairy-free candy is great, but given the variety of allergens out there, "usually what we ask people is to make an effort outside of candy so that everybody can have a chance to have their goodies."

The group put on a pumpkin-painting event at Place Desjardins on Saturday as part of the fourth annual food allergy salon which saw vendors, doctors and information booths come together for a day of activities.

With files from CBC's Navneet Pall