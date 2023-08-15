Montreal elementary school teacher gets 8-year sentence for sex crimes involving young students

WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse of children.

An elementary school teacher in Montreal was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday for sex crimes involving five girls.

In March, Blanchette pleaded guilty to a total of eight counts including sexual interference, possession of child pornography, child luring and sexual exploitation. He had worked at two different schools in the city's Montréal-Nord borough.

According to court documents, he used his influence as a teacher and a basketball coach to groom and exploit five girls who were in the fifth and sixth grade when they first met him.

The crimes occurred between September 2017 and May 2022.

Blanchette came under suspicion last year.

The mother of one of the victims — who was 11 at the time — uncovered a conversation on her daughter's iPad between her and Blanchette. He was describing a sexual fantasy involving the child and one of her classmates. The device also had photos of a naked man. The mother was certain the photos showed her daughter's teacher.

She confronted him about it and he denied any relationship.

At the time, she didn't think there was enough evidence to go to police. A few months later, the mother discovered text messages on her child's phone about a sexual encounter at the school earlier that day. She filed a police complaint.

Blanchette was later suspended by his school service centre.

Blanchette's sentence comes on the same day he turns 29.

With time served, a little more than six years remain on his prison sentence.