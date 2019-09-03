Rotating taxi strikes will hit cities across Quebec this week

Quebec taxi drivers are set to launch a rotating strike today to express their dissatisfaction with the government's moves to overhaul the industry.

They say the strikes will affect nearly every region of Quebec except Montreal, and will take place in several dozen cities this week including Gatineau, Shawinigan, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.

Drivers from a different group of cities are to strike until Thursday, before the cycle restarts.

Only services deemed essential will continue.

A spokesperson for the association representing the drivers says the pressure tactics are aimed at Transport Minister François Bonnardel, who the drivers accuse of being unwilling to listen to their concerns regarding proposed government legislation that ends the permit quota system.

Bill 17, tabled in March, comes with some $814 million in aid to compensate drivers for their losses, but the drivers say it isn't enough to stop many of them from sinking into bankruptcy.

Taxi association spokesperson Serge Lebreux says the taxi drivers realize the strike could lead some customers to turn to competitors such as Uber, but they have no choice but to take the risk.

Strike dates

On Tuesday, the strikes will hit places such as:

Vaudreuil.

Valleyfield.

Trois-Rivières.

Sept-Îles.

Gaspé.

Tremblant.

Magog.

Drummondville.

On Wednesday, the strikes move to cities including:

Granby.

Saint-Jérôme.

Saint-Hyacinthe.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Terrebonne.

Saint-Eustache.

Sherbrooke.

And on Thursday, these cities will be without service: