Quebec taxi drivers stage protests, slow traffic over proposed changes to industry

Taxi drivers upset with the Quebec government's proposed law aimed at deregulating the industry are staging protests across the province this morning, slowing traffic and forcing riders to find other means of transportation.

Drivers in Montreal say they won't respond to calls from the Pierre-Elliott Trudeau Airport and will be driving at low speeds on Highways 720, 40 and 15 to slow traffic.

Rallies are expected to kick off at places like Montreal's Galeriesd'Anjou, a mall in the east end, and Carrefour Laval. In the Quebec City region, similar rally points have been selected.

Among those striking Monday is taxi driver HassanHachem.

He re-mortgaged his house to buy his taxi permit, which cost more than $150,000. Permits will be a thing of the past under the proposed bill. He's worried he won't be able to afford his mortgage if the new law is approved.

"We don't want to be Uber, you know," he said. "We like to be like a traditional taxi, like everywhere in the world."

Driver Hassan Hachem remortagaged his house to buy his taxi permit, which cost over $150,000. Now he’s worried he won’t be able to afford his mortgage if the new CAQ taxi bill goes through. <a href="https://t.co/7BrmvIh5n3">pic.twitter.com/7BrmvIh5n3</a> —@katemckenna8

If passed, Bill 17 would abolish taxi permits, remove territorial restrictions and impose a single set of requirements on all operators.

On Sunday, about 1,200 disgruntled taxi owners and drivers held a general meeting in Montreal to plan the pressure tactics. The strike is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The STM holds contracts with nine taxi companies. In a statement, the transit agency said all trips already reserved will be honoured save for those travelling to rehabilitation centres.

Drivers may also hold a protest in front of the offices of Quebec's transport commission, on Crémazie Boulevard.

In Sherbrooke, the protest is expected to be a bit quieter. With not much competition from Uber, drivers there have decided they don't want to disrupt customers' lives as much and have instead decided to strike only from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

As of Sunday afternoon, four of Gatineau's five major taxi company owners — Aylmer Taxi, Bob Taxi, Crown/Régal and Taxi Loyal — had told Radio-Canada they intended to take part.

Province seeks 'respectful transition'

Taxi drivers argue Bill 17 will bankrupt an industry already struggling under the weight of competing ride-hailing services.

"The government wants to destroy our industry, we will destroy their agenda for a day, or two, or three," said Serge Lebreux, speaking on behalf of the taxi industry.

Several dozen taxis were preparing to leave Laval, headed to the Montreal airport Monday morning. (Kim Vermette/Radio-Canada)

Taxi drivers' representatives are scheduled to meet Transport Minister François Bonnardel on Tuesday to discuss their grievances.

Bonnardel has said the government aims to modernize the taxi industry.

"It's their right not to provide service, but the dialogue will remain open with the industry to make an effective and respectful transition," the minister's office said Monday.

"We find it unfortunate that taxi drivers are putting off their customers, especially since a meeting is scheduled tomorrow between the minister and the industry representatives to discuss the bill and the compensation program."