Taxi drivers to hold protest Monday against proposed reforms

Taxi users in Quebec may face delays Monday morning, with thousands of licensed drivers planning to protest the government's plan to deregulate the industry.

Details of the protest are unclear and representatives from the taxi industry declined to comment.

A general assembly will be called Sunday and a "general strike" will begin Monday that could affect "all of Quebec," according to a statement issued Friday by a taxi industry group.

If passed, Bill 17, which was tabled Wednesday by Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel, will deregulate much of the industry.

Under the changes, taxi permits would be abolished, territorial restrictions removed and a single set of requirements would be imposed on all operators on areas such as training and background checks.

The province announced last Monday that it will spend another $250 million to compensate taxi drivers whose permit value has dropped since Uber's arrival, raising the total compensation package to $500 million.