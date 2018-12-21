Taxi driver takes off after hitting pedestrian, Montreal police say

Police are looking for a taxi driver they say left the scene of a downtown collision Montreal early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m., police received a call that a man in his 30s was struck on Bleury Street near the corner of Viger Avenue.

Police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said it appears the man was struck by a taxi that was travelling south on Bleury.

The man suffered upper-body injuries but was not critically injured, Comtois said.