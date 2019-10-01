Taxi driver injured by stray bullets in Montréal-Nord

A 58-year-old taxi driver was injured by stray bullets in Montréal-Nord Monday after a fight broke out between two groups of people, Montreal police say.

Police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils​​​​ says it happened when he was picking up a fare, at around 10:30 p.m. on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard near Jean-Meunier Avenue.

When the driver parked, a gun was fired in the driver's direction and he was hit more than once in his upper body, she said.

The driver's injuries were not life threatening and he was conscious when transported to hospital, Chèvrefils said.

Police believe there was a conflict between two groups of people near the spot where the taxi driver had parked and he was an innocent bystander, she said.

Crime scene technicians and the canine unit were called in, but so far police have no suspects.