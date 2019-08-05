Taxi driver fatally struck by car on Montreal's South Shore

A taxi driver in his 50s has died after being hit by a car in Brossard Sunday night.

Around 8 p.m., the taxi driver was unloading bags by a residential building on Marie-Victorin Boulevard when he was struck by a car, said Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille.

The car, which was being driven by man in his 20s, hit the rear of the taxi and pinned the victim under the vehicle.

The taxi driver was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mercille said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision, but the driver may have been using a cell phone.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident. The car's driver has not been charged.