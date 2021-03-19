Man and woman found dead in taxi in Montreal's east end

Montreal police are investigating after a man and a woman were found inside a taxi in the city's east end with injuries from a sharp object.

Police received a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. Officers found a man and woman, both in their 40s, in the vehicle located near the corner De Nevers and Dujarié Streets.

According to a Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the man was sitting in the driver's seat, and the woman was in the front passenger seat.

"For now, we have a couple of hypotheses on the table. The first one would be a murder followed by suicide, and the other one is a double homicide," Brabant said.

Their deaths were confirmed at the scene. Investigators are still on site, and looking for possible witnesses in the neighbourhood.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to conctact Info Crime at 514-393-1133.