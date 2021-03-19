Montreal police say domestic violence led to deaths of couple found in taxi

Montreal police say they believe a 52-year-old man killed a 40-year-old woman before taking his own life early Friday morning as part of a domestic dispute. Officers discovered the two bodies inside a taxi in the city's east end.

The woman's death is the sixth femicide in Quebec this year, according to Radio-Canada, and the seventh homicide in Montreal.

Police received a 911 call shortly before 5:30 a.m Friday and found the vehicle near the corner of de Nevers and Dujarié Streets. The deaths were confirmed at the scene.

Police say the 52-year-old man was found in the driver's seat, and the woman in the front passenger seat.

Autopsies will be performed to determine the exact causes of death. Police initially said the two suffered injuries from a sharp object.

Another woman injured in LaSalle

Montreal police believe domestic violence is behind a separate incident that took place in LaSalle this weekend.

On Saturday morning, police were called to an apartment on des Oblats Street.

A 29-year-old woman was found in critical condition and a 32-year-old man known to police was arrested.

"The woman was transported to a hospital nearby where she's still in critical condition at this moment," said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant on Saturday.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante posted a tweet Saturday, calling for an end to violence against women.