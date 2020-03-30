Hasidic community in Boisbriand seeks help after COVID-19 outbreak

Following a spike in COVID-19 cases among its members, the Hasidic Jewish community of Tash in Boisbriand has sought help from public health officials and is now under a 14-day quarantine.

Members of the community travelled to New York to celebrate Purim on March 9 and 10 with other Hasidic communities.

That state is now the epicentre of the crisis in the United States, with more than 2,000 deaths recorded.

Police, public health officials and security teams from the community are enforcing the quarantine, ordered Sunday by the public health department for the Laurentians region.

Members of Tash, a community of roughly 4,000, follow strict religious guidelines and many speak mostly Yiddish.

Isaac Weiss, a community leader, said a total of 19 people have so far come up positive after several rounds of testing.

He said the quarantine is being done to prevent more people from getting the virus.

"The situation is very calm, very stable," Weiss said on Daybreak.

Weiss said residents in Tash are staying inside, as recommended. His parents, for example, who are over 60, have stayed inside their home for the past two weeks, he said.

"It's a vibrant community with children wanting to come out to play when it's spring. It's almost empty," he said.