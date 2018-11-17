Tall business owner finds a small niche selling big shoes

As a kid, David Dubois remembers his parents struggling to find shoes that fit his large feet.

"It's tough to just go in one of your favourite stores and actually find big sizes," he says.

Dubois grew up to be six feet 11 inches tall, and shopping for shoe size 16 was always a challenge.

Large sizes are available online, he says, but it's not possible to try on the shoes before you buy them.

"I got sick of it."

It was this struggle that inspired Dubois to open Pieds Géants, a shoe store for big feet in Repentigny, Que.

The store sells shoe sizes that start at 14 for men and 11 for women.

Dubois says he dreamed up the idea for the store while in college as part of a project in his marketing class. He opened the store 2010, giving up a career in corporate sales to start this business.

"Since then it's been growing," he says.

The biggest shoe Pieds Géants sells is a men's size 21. (Craig Desson/CBC)

Dubois says the store has attracted shoppers from across the region — even outside of the province.

"It's really a destination store. We have definitely people from … way past Quebec; I'm talking Gaspésie and the Maritimes."

Anne-Marie Pinard traveled from Quebec City to shop at Pieds Géants. She wears size 13 shoes.

"I have a hard time finding good quality shoes," she says.

Like Dubois, her problems finding shoes started when she was young.

"I was wearing the same shoes that my grandmother did," she says.

Dubois owns the store with his wife, Laurélie Quintal.

"I'm the small boss," she says laughing.

David Dubois's wife, Laurélie Quintal, also runs the store with him. She says when some women find shoes in their size, they cry. (Craig Desson/CBC)

Quintal says it's especially difficult for women to find large sizes in stores.

She says women are often told their only option is to buy men's shoes, "but they don't want to wear men's shoes."

So when they are able to shop in her store for shoes that fit, "they cry and are happy."

Watch: Take a trip inside Pieds Géants and see what the world looks when you're 6-11.