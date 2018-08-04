Take a peek under the big top and behind the scene in Cavalia's Montreal stables

Massages, high-quality hay, air-conditioned stables: the horses in Cavalia's show Odysséo are living in the lap of luxury.

Each horse spends about 12 minutes on stage per show, and the rest of the time, they train, rest and are pampered by some 40 staff.

In honour of its 15th anniversary, the Montreal-based equestrian company Cavalia is performing under the big top at the corner of Ste-Catherine Street East and De Lorimier Avenue, in the shadow the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

The show Odysséo began a two-week run on July 25.

Andréanne Dumont is a trainer, groomer and performer. (Radio-Canada/Marie-Laure Josselin)

Andréanne Dumont is a groom, trainer and a rider in the show.

She's taking care of Soldier Boy, washing and brushing him in his stall — his private domain.

"It's really their house; they always have the same room," she said.

She brushes him down tenderly and then checks under his hooves for pebbles that may have gotten stuck in its horseshoes.

Astro, a Lusitano gelding, sits in his stall at the Cavalia stables. (Marie-Laure Josselin/Radio-Canada)

As for those horseshoes, Cavalia even has its own full-time blacksmith, Cédric Bessay.

"The horse, it's kind of a giant with clay feet. It's a solid animal, but if we don't take care of the feet, you can't ride it," he said.

Cédric Bessaye works full-time as a blacksmith for the show. (Radio-Canada/Marie-Laure Josselin)

The horses begin to get agitated as the grain cart comes around.

They eat seven times a day: four parts hay, three parts grain.

Each meal is personalized for the horse's individual dietary needs.

Each horse has a card on its stall containing its personalized feeding information. (Radio-Canada/Marie-Laure Josselin)

The hay always comes from the same Quebec producer, no matter where the show is on tour, because the horses have delicate stomachs.

In front of each stall is a card that shows their feeding schedule.

The horses also get osteopathy and massage treatments from a specialist.

"It's very impressive to see him work on a big, 1,200-pound [544-kilogram] horse," said Dumont.

There are 70 horses in the Cavalia stable in Montreal. (Radio-Canada/Marie-Laure Josselin)

Cavalia's equestrian director, Mathieu Bianchi, scouted out quite a few horses in his search to recruit the best ones for the show.

Once chosen, each horse spends from two to six months in training before joining the troop.

Bianchi said that if trainers feel a horse doesn't want to participate in that night's show, they swap in a replacement.

There are 70 horses in total in the stables, but only 40 perform in any given show.

Mathieu Bianchi is Cavalia's equestrian director. (Radio-Canada/Marie-Laure Josselin)

"The most important thing for me is to spend time with the horses every day in order to know them as well as possible," he said.

If a horse is forced to go on, "it becomes work," he explained.

Renaissance is a miniature horse who acts as the mascot of the group. (Radio-Canada/Marie-Laure Josselin)

He said it's important that everyone has a good time — not just the audience, but the riders and horses, too.

"I am convinced that all the horses I work with are happy to be there. If I wasn't, I wouldn't do it," he said.

"I respect the opinion of people who are against putting animals to work, but I have my own."

There are 50 performers in the show who also help to take care of the horses. (Radio-Canada/Marie-Laure Josselin)

After an average of five years of service, the horses retire to a Cavalia farm where they are adopted under strict conditions.

Several riders have adopted their old mount.

That's Andréanne Dumont's dream.

"When you live such an intense story with these horses, you definitely want to keep them all your life.​"