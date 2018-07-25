Shoppers in Montreal's Rosemont district who forgot their bags at home or have one too many can now help each other out, thanks to a concept inspired by neighbourhood book-exchange boxes.

The Masson Street Merchants Association has set up the city's first bag-sharing box.

The box, about the size of an old-fashioned pay phone, was custom-made with wood from an ash tree killed by the emerald ash borer.

Laurence Laplante, a spokesperson for the merchants association, said the association came up with the idea after thinking about how many reusable shopping bags sit unused in the trunk of people's vehicles.

"Most of us had a lot of bags in our cars, and when we actually go shopping, we most of the time forget them," said Laplante on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

As she expected, Laplante now sees people pulling up in their cars and unloading shopping bags from their trunks into the box.

"Sometimes it's empty, but other days it's completely full," she said.

The bags are then used by people who say, "I'm going to shop today, and I just forgot to bring my bags," she said.

Les Aliments Merci, a grocery store on Mason Street, has also jumped on the bandwagon, setting up a bag-exchange box of its own.

Laplante hopes the concept takes off.

"If we start seeing those boxes … in the street, I think that could be a great idea."