Two people are in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after an RV crashed onto a ferry where Quebec's Saguenay River meets the St. Lawrence on Monday afternoon.

The ferry connects Tadoussac, a small community about 215 kilometres north of Quebec City, to Baie-Sainte-Catherine, on the southern side of the Saguenay. To board the ferry on the Tadoussac side, motorists drive down a long, steep hill.

The boarding ramp was being raised when the accident occurred, around 12:45 p.m. ET, said Yves Gauthier, spokesperson for the Tadoussac fire department.

The RV went up and over the ramp and landed on the ferry, he explained. The ferry then returned to the Tadoussac dock.

A 40-year-old man from Laval and a 40-year-old woman from Lévis were in the RV, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

SQ spokesperson Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said it appears a mechanical problem led to the crash, which is under investigation.

The boarding ramp was being raised when the crash occurred. (Submitted by Cindy Desbiens)

Like a movie, witness says

Cindy Desbiens was on the ferry with her two children and saw the crash happen from the top level.

She said she immediately grabbed her kids by their arms and backed up into the boat, fearing an explosion.

"It was like being in a movie. It [seemed] impossible that something like this would happen."

A section of Highway 138 near Tadoussac is closed, and service on the Tadoussac-Baie-Sainte-Catherine ferry has been cancelled until further notice.

Motorists waiting to board the ferry were turned around and told to drive through Saguenay in order to continue on their way.