Service disrupted on the Saguenay River after ferry collides with wharf

Ferry service between Tadoussac and Baie–Sainte-Catherine on the Saguenay River has been suspended, after the Jos-Deschênes II ferry crashed into the wharf in Baie–Sainte-Catherine Thursday.

The ferry had mechanical issues, according to the provincial ferry corporation, the Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ).

The STQ is still evaluating the damage, but officials say repairs will be made to the wharf, and then the other ferry that plies the route — the Armand-Imbeau II — will resume service.

In the meantime, users are forced to make a 3.5-hour detour to Chicoutimi and the nearest bridge across the Saguenay River.

Another ferry is on its way from Sorel and should be in place to help out by tomorrow.

Repairs to the Jos-Deschênes II could take weeks.

