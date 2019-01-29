Téo Taxi closes, leaving some 450 drivers unemployed

Téo Taxi, a Montreal-based electric taxi company, is shutting down for good — leaving some 450 drivers without work, according to the employee union.

The Teamsters union says drivers received a letter informing them that the company was ending its activities as of Tuesday and they were all dismissed.

"Although the difficult situation of Téo Taxi had been public for some time, the announcement took several employees by surprise since they believed that the company still had a chance to be saved," Stéphane Lacroix, spokesperson for the Teamsters union, wrote in a statement.

The letter of dismissal of Téo Taxi specifies that the employees will be paid for the hours they worked.