3 Quebec cabinet ministers in isolation after Longueuil mayor tests positive for COVID-19

A trio of provincial cabinet ministers and an MNA who took part in public events are in preventative isolation after Longueuil Mayor Sylvie Parent tested positive for COVID-19.

Parent says she first felt symptoms of the novel coronavirus on Friday, and submitted to a test the next day after she found out someone she had interacted with had tested positive.

She will remain in isolation for a period of 10 days, as required by public health, and says she will continue to work via video conference.

Parent was at a news conference last Wednesday alongside Transport Minister François Bonnardel and junior transport minister Chantal Rouleau, who doubles as the minister responsible for Montreal. Parent was also at another news conference Thursday with Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette.

All three are in isolation pending test results. Vachon MNA Ian Lafrenière, who was in attendance last Wednesday, also confirmed he is in preventive isolation. The ruling Coalition Avenir Québec is scheduled to hold its pre-sessional caucus later this week; it seems likely the event will take place without three influential members of the provincial cabinet.

Parent said the fact she has contracted COVID-19 should stand as a cautionary tale for everyone.

"I have often added my voice to those who remind us that the pandemic is far from over, and I am proof of that today," Parent said in a statement. "I reiterate the importance for each of us to respect the physical distancing rules and public health directives."

The mayor indicated she will not give any future interviews on the subject.