'I don't need a fourth opposition party,' Quebec Minister responsible for Indigenous affairs says

Quebec's Minister responsible for Indigenous affairs is facing criticism after making comments suggesting certain Indigenous organizations are slowing the government's response to recommendations from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) and the Viens Commission.

"I try to work collaboratively. I need partners," Minister Sylvie D'Amours said on Monday, during a budget review for the Secretariat aux affaires autochtones (SAA).

"I don't need a fourth opposition party," she said.

Opposition parties immediately reacted to her statement.

"When you say you don't need a fourth opposition party, are you referring to the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL)?" asked interim Parti Québécois leader and the party's spokesperson for Indigenous affairs, Pascal Bérubé.

Without answering the question directly, D'Amours said that on several occasions, her government was keen to respond to recommendations in the two reports, but that certain Indigenous organizations were not working with her to determine which of the dozens of recommendations should be given priority.

"If we can't prioritize, how can we budget?" D'Amours said.

The 2020-2021 provincial budget provides $219.2 million over six years to improve quality of life for Indigenous communities.

But the planned annual $40 million has not yet been used, D'Amours said at the meeting.

Official Opposition critic for Indigenous affairs Gregory Kelley then asked about the 142 recommendations presented by Commissioner Jacques Viens.

D'Amours said the government is actively working on about 45 of them, without specifying which ones. She said she had set a date to meet with Indigenous leaders and prioritize calls to action.

"Unfortunately, we are living with COVID, and everything has been shaken up a bit," D'Amours said. "A month ago, we were ready to resume discussions. All replied saying they were ready, except the AFNQL."

A spokesperson for D'Amours' office said in a statement that her comments served to remind all parties to work together.

"From the beginning, we have reiterated that we want to work together with all representatives who wish to do so, and that is still the case," the statement said.