Montreal chooses Sylvain Caron as new police chief

The former deputy director general of Quebec's provincial police force, Sylvain Caron, has been chosen by a Montreal selection committee to lead its police service — a decision that now has to be approved by Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault.

The city's selection committee chose Caron on Wednesday.

He was one of two people proposed by the city's outgoing interim chief, Martin Prud'homme.​

Caron was with the Sûreté du Québec for 36 years and retired from the provincial force last March.

Caron will take questions at a meeting of the city's public security committee Friday.