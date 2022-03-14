Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron to resign, Radio-Canada learns

Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron is expected to announce on Tuesday that he is stepping down for personal reasons, Radio-Canada has learned.

Caron, 60, was appointed head of the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) in December 2018 for a five-year term.

Caron is expected to announce his resignation alongside Mayor Valérie Plante, two sources have confirmed with Radio-Canada.

Caron's contract with the city was to expire at the end of 2023.

Caron is the former deputy director general of Quebec's provincial police force. He was with the Sûreté du Québec for 36 years, working mainly in Sorel-Tracy, Que., about 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal, and in the Eastern Townships before retiring from that force in March 2018.

In recent months, Caron and Plante have been at odds over certain issues, such as his proposal to reorganize neighbourhood stations.

However, Radio-Canada was told the chief is leaving for family reasons.

In a statement, Yves Francoeur, the president of Montreal's police union, the Fraternité des policiers et policières de Montréal, said "the brotherhood salutes Mr. Caron's contribution to the SPVM, in particular to its stability in troubled times, as well as the spirit of collaboration he has shown."

Montreal opposition leader Aref Salem said in a statement Monday that the early retirement shows how "out of touch" the Plante administration is when it comes to meeting the public safety needs of residents.

Salem cited a series of concerns over the last year, including "the refusal to hire the promised 250 new police officers, the surprise elimination of neighbourhood stations, the shifting positions on the body camera project, the definition of the SPVM, and the fact that the police are on the verge of collapse."

He said the administration has "failed to maintain good communications and relationships with its police service and its chief."

A spokesperson for the Plante administration confirmed with CBC that the news conference on Tuesday morning will provide more details.