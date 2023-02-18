Content
Swiss museum returns sacred artifacts to Haudenosaunee confederacy

The Geneva Museum of Ethnography returned sacred objects to their rightful owners for the first time when they gave back a medicine mask and turtle rattle to the Haudenosaunee confederacy.

Sami Kanaan, left, Administrative Councillor of the City of Geneva, and Carine Ayele Durand, 2nd left, Director of the Museum of Ethnography of Geneva (MEG), give boxes containing sacred objects to representatives of Haudenosaunee Confederation Clayton Logan (Seneca Nation), 2nd right, and Brennen Ferguson (Tuscarora Nation), right, during the ceremony of restitution of sacred object to the Haudenosaunee Confederation, at the Museum of Ethnography of Geneva (MEG), in Geneva, Switzerland.
The MEG has returned the traditional sacred objects, a mask and a rattle, to the Haudenosaunee after 200 years in Switzerland. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/The Associated Press)

A Swiss museum has returned two sacred artifacts to the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) confederacy.

The objects — a medicine mask and turtle rattle — had been in the possession of the Geneva Museum of Ethnography (MEG) for nearly 200 years.

Mohawk elder and activist Kenneth Deer was one of three men sent to retrieve the objects.

He says he was "surprised and thankful" for the museum's co-operation and called the MEG "progressive" for returning the objects without conditions or complications.

The museum held a ceremony in Geneva on Feb. 7 to mark the first time that the MEG returned a sacred object to its rightful owners.

Tuscarora Brennen Ferguson, who sits on the Haudenosaunee external relations committee along with Deer, says the museum was very "respectful" and showed a willingness to work together.

