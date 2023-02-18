Swiss museum returns sacred artifacts to Haudenosaunee confederacy

A Swiss museum has returned two sacred artifacts to the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) confederacy.

The objects — a medicine mask and turtle rattle — had been in the possession of the Geneva Museum of Ethnography (MEG) for nearly 200 years.

Mohawk elder and activist Kenneth Deer was one of three men sent to retrieve the objects.

He says he was "surprised and thankful" for the museum's co-operation and called the MEG "progressive" for returning the objects without conditions or complications.

The museum held a ceremony in Geneva on Feb. 7 to mark the first time that the MEG returned a sacred object to its rightful owners.

Tuscarora Brennen Ferguson, who sits on the Haudenosaunee external relations committee along with Deer, says the museum was very "respectful" and showed a willingness to work together.