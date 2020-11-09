Quebec City neighbours petition to name gathering spot after sword attack victim

People close to one of the victims in the Quebec City sword attack are asking that a part of Old Quebec be named in her memory.

Suzanne Clermont lived on des Ramparts Street, and often met with friends and neighbours at a nearby cluster of outdoor benches.

Now a homemade poster naming the top of Canoterie hill "Place Suzanne Clermont" has been hung there in her memory, and a petition has been launched to make the new name official.

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume supports the proposal, but the provincial capital's historic fortifications are under federal jurisdiction.

Normally, he said, the city waits one year after a person's death before honouring their memory, but the city is looking into the matter.

Des Ramparts Street winds around Quebec City's fortifications, overlooking the Old Port.

On Halloween night, the street was one of several crime scenes after a man dressed in a medieval costume allegedly killed two people and injured five others with a Japanese-style sword.

With fewer tourists in Old Quebec this summer, residents took over the street to have cinq à sept outside, watching the sun set over the horizon.

Quebec City resident Suzanne Clermont was a popular member of a group of neighbours that met for an outdoor cinq à sept during a summer without tourists. (David Rémillard/Radio-Canada)

Clermont, 61, was at the heart of those gatherings. She had lived in Old Quebec for more than two decades and had become a well-known figure in the community.

"She was the queen of the ramparts," said Sophie Pouliot, her daughter-in-law.

A place for residents, not tourists

Clarisse Dehont, who has resided in the area for about 15 years, told Radio-Canada that the historic neighbourhood had become a place for residents instead of tourists over the summer.

"Since COVID, I found that we had a good neighbourhood life," she said. "The neighbours gathered here."

People are invited to come and sign the petition so that there is a commemorative plaque in honour of Clermont, said neighbour Maryse Paré.

"She is such a wonderful woman," she said. "I still speak of her in the present tense, because for me she is still present."

WATCH | Neighbour remembers Suzanne Clermont:

Neighbour of Quebec City Halloween stabbings victim remembers friend 0:34 Lucie Painchaud, one of Suzanne Clermont's friends and neighbours, says she was shocked to find out about her death. 0:34

Discussions are underway with Ottawa. Coun. Jean Rousseau is leading the charge. He said renaming the sector is one thing, but having a memorial plaque is another.

"So different scenarios are being considered," he said.

"You have to appreciate the living, and it will be a place in honour of those who want us to continue living, appreciating Suzanne and Old Quebec."

When citizens go to talk about Old Quebec, the city councillor said he wants them to not discuss Halloween night 2020.

"We want to say that Old Quebec is alive, it is inhabited, it belongs to everyone," he said.