1 dead after fiery SUV crash in Montréal-Nord

A person died early Monday morning after slamming their vehicle into a tree in Montreal North.

Montreal police said the person lost control of their SUV at around 4:30 a.m. near the corner of Rolland and Léger boulevards.

The SUV burst into flames on impact. Firefighters doused the fire.

Montreal police said a body was later found on the driver seat. The police said no one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

"There [weren't] many witnesses so we're trying to establish how the driver lost control of that vehicle," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

The collision happened near the intersection of Rolland and Léger boulevards. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

"Is there a mechanical problem on the vehicle? For sure we're going to check into it. Or if not, [we'll check] if alcohol or speed was a factor."

The crash prompted the closure of Léger Boulevard between Rolland Boulevard and Fortin Street.