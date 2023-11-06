Sutton, Que., votes to create dog park in 1st ever participatory budget

The town of Sutton in Quebec's Eastern Townships has announced the results of its first participatory budget on Sunday, and locals should soon have a new dog park.

It was the municipality's first ever participatory budget, where community members propose, develop and then vote on projects paid for with the town's public funds.

Veerle Beljaars, a former town councillor, said many residents have dogs who need a place to run, which makes them calmer and quieter.

Almost 30 projects were proposed, and 12 were voted on by more than 850 people, who were able to cast their ballots online or in person. Anyone over the age of 10 years old could vote.

"It got citizens to meet their neighbours to work together. Some people got teams together to propose a project," said Sylvie Grégoire, chair of the quality of life advisory committee.

Louis Taillefer, a member of the committee, said 19 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots.

"The mobilization was really quite striking," he said.

Turtles to benefit, too

The park will cost $50,000 — the full sum earmarked for the participatory budget — and is slated to be completed by the end of next year.

The town council also allocated an extra $2,500 for a turtle crossing, which had the second most votes.

"We got really positive feedback from citizens. They thought it was a really neat idea," said Grégoire.

The committee is hoping the town council will decide to have another participatory budget next year.