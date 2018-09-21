SQ find van connected to Sutton kidnapping of 12-year-old girl

Quebec's provincial police have located one of two vehicles that, they say, are connected to Wednesday's ransom-motivated kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl.

Sgt. Ingrid Asselin, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, says the Dodge Caravan was found, but police are giving no further details about the discovery as it could impact the investigation.

Police are sure the located van is connected to the kidnapping of the girl who was nabbed on her way to high school Wednesday morning, she said.

The girl was brought to a vacant home by two suspects, one English-speaking and the other French, but she escaped later that day when they left her alone in the house.

She was found safe and did not require hospitalization. Police have yet to announce any links between the foreclosed home and the suspects.

Témoin important <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/recherch%C3%A9?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#recherché</a> en lien avec l'enlèvement survenu hier à Sutton. <a href="https://t.co/PaBOVSZaJV">https://t.co/PaBOVSZaJV</a> —@sureteduquebec

SQ investigators have described the kidnapping as an attempt to obtain ransom from a bank employee.

"We are talking about a serious crime," said Asselin. "We have two suspects that haven't been arrested."

Now, Asselin says the public's help is needed to locate the second van, the two suspects and also an "important witness" who was seen at a Tim Hortons on Knowlton Street in Lac-Brome Wednesday at around 9 a.m.​

"People are asked to keep their eyes open, look carefully at these photos and report all information."

The second van is described as a pale-coloured Econoline van.

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say is an important witness in the kidnapping of a Sutton kidnapping. They say the man appeared at a Tim Hortons in Lac Brome Wednesday morning. (Sûreté du Québec)

The important witness seen outside the Tim Hortons is described as a white man who was dressed mostly in black with a white shirt and white shoes. He is a witness, said Asselin, that may be able to provide information.

The two suspects were last seen in the Econoline van in the area of ​​Fougères, Maple and Academy streets in Sutton.

They are asking anyone with information on the witness, or who may have seen him to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.