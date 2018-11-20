Montreal police investigating two suspicious fires in Verdun

The Montreal police department's arson squad is investigating two suspicious fires in the Montreal borough of Verdun early Tuesday.

Firefighters first responded to a trash fire in a staircase of a multi-unit apartment building on Wellington Street, near Regina Street. It was quickly extinguished without incident and the building did not need to be evacuated.

They then saw another fire burning not 100 metres away in a building with businesses on the first floor and apartments on the two upper floors. The residences were quickly evacuated without incident.

Determining the fires to be suspicious, firefighters called police to investigate at around 1:40 a.m.

By 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were working to extinguish the fire from all angles. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

Because the larger fire was still burning early Tuesday, investigators were unable to immediately determine the cause.

Montreal police Const. Andrée-Anne Picard said no arrests have been made and there are no suspects yet, but the arson squad is investigating.