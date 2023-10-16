Suspected arson at Mile End restaurant forces several people out of homes

Montreal police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out early Monday morning in the city's Mile End neighbourhood and forced several people out of their homes.

The blaze started around 3:45 a.m. in a building on Bernard Street, near de l'Esplanade Avenue.

Police say witnesses report seeing a suspect throw an apparent incendiary device into a Greek restaurant on the first floor.

Firefighters evacuated two apartments on the second and third floors of the building. About six or seven people were affected, said police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire has been put out and residents will soon be allowed back in their apartments, police say.

The case has been transferred to the force's arson squad.

Investigators will be reviewing surveillance footage from the area and meeting with the owner of the restaurant in order to narrow down any possible suspects.