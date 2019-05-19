Suspicious death in downtown rooming house investigated by Montreal police

Montreal police are investigating a man's death in the downtown borough of Ville-Marie Saturday evening.

A janitor called 911 after finding man who was "possibly dead" in a rooming house on Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue near René-Lévesque Boulevard.

The man, in his fifties, was pronounced dead on the scene at around 7:30 p.m. and it is considered a "suspicious death" because the body shows signs of violence, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Dubuc.

By early Sunday morning, forensic investigators were still on the scene, which had been cordoned off throughout the night as police work to determine the circumstances behind the man's death.