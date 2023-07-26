Police investigating after man found dead in vehicle in Montréal-Nord

A man was found dead in a vehicle in the Montréal-Nord borough early Wednesday morning.

Montreal police officers found the man's lifeless body in a parked van on Paris Avenue, near Fleury Street East, around 1:45 a.m.

Forensic investigators were called to the scene and established a perimeter.

A Montreal police spokesperson said the death was considered suspicious.

Investigators did not know the man's identity as of Wednesday morning.