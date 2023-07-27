Content
Montreal·Updated

Mother and daughter found dead in Lachine home, police say

Officers received a call about a disappearance just past midnight. About an hour later, a short investigation led them to a home in Lachine, where they found the bodies.

It was the third time in as many nights that police reported a suspicious death

CBC News ·
man in doorway
A Montreal police officer stands in the doorway of a Lachine home where two bodies were found on July 27, 2023. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

Two people, a mother and daughter, were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a home in Montreal's Lachine borough early Thursday morning.

A Montreal police spokesperson said officers received a call about a disappearance just past midnight. 

About an hour later, a short investigation led them to a home on J.-S.-Aimé-Ashby Terrace, a quiet street ringing a small park near Highway 20. 

After entering the home, they found two people dead. Their deaths were confirmed at the scene, police said. 

Police later said the two dead were a mother and daughter, aged 56 and 12 respectively. 

Major crimes investigators have cordoned off the area, but they have not yet released the identity of the dead. 

It was the third time in as many nights that police reported a suspicious death. 

Early Tuesday, a man was found suffering from stab wounds in a park in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. Early Wednesday, a man was found shot to death in a van in the Montréal-Nord borough.

Police initially called both deaths suspicious. 

