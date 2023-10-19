Montreal police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in downtown apartment

A 55-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment in downtown Montreal on Thursday morning.

A call to 911 at 8:30 a.m. Thursday alerted police and paramedics to the presence of an unconscious person in an apartment building on Du Musée Avenue, near Sherbrooke Street, in the Ville-Marie borough.

First responders who arrived at the apartment found the man, who was declared dead on the scene.

Montreal police spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said the body showed signs of violence, but she said police are currently describing the death as suspicious.

Homicide investigators were on their way to the scene early Thursday afternoon, Drouin said.

Officers were interviewing potential witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, but had no suspects.