Police investigate suspicious death in Deux-Montagnes
Lac-des-Deux-Montagnes police were called to an apartment on Second Avenue in the municipality northwest of Montreal around noon on Tuesday.
Body found in apartment around noon Tuesday
Police are investigating after a body was found in a residence in Deux-Montagnes.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the death is being treated as suspicious.
Quebec provincial police are assisting in the case.