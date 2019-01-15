Skip to Main Content
Police investigate suspicious death in Deux-Montagnes
New

Police investigate suspicious death in Deux-Montagnes

Lac-des-Deux-Montagnes police were called to an apartment on Second Avenue in the municipality northwest of Montreal around noon on Tuesday.

Body found in apartment around noon Tuesday

CBC News ·
Local police are investigating with assistance from the Sûreté du Québec. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

Police are investigating after a body was found in a residence in Deux-Montagnes.

Lac-des-Deux-Montagnes police were called to an apartment on Second Avenue in the municipality northwest of Montreal around noon on Tuesday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the death is being treated as suspicious.

Quebec provincial police are assisting in the case.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us