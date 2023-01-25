Content
Montreal

Montreal police investigating homicide in east end

Montreal police say first responders found the body of a woman in a home on Fullum Street near the Jacques Cartier Bridge Wednesday morning, after receiving a call for a health check. 

SPVM questioning man described as 'important witness'

Montreal police cruiser and ambulance parked on a cordoned off residential street.
Montreal police are investigating a woman's death as a homicide after her body was found by first responders in an apartment on Fullum Street Wednesday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Officers are now investigating that person's death as a homicide. The body showed traces of violence.

Media relations officer Const. Caroline Chèvrefils of the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) said she could not yet provide other details on the person's identity. 

"The scene is now being protected to allow investigators to do their work," Chèvrefils said.

She said the call to 911 for the health check came in at 7:20 a.m. and the woman's body was discovered shortly afterward in the apartment on Fullum near de Rouen Street in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood, east of downtown.

The case has been transferred to the SPVM's major crimes unit.

