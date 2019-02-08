Skip to Main Content
Montreal police investigating suspicious car fire

A vehicle was destroyed by a suspicious fire early Friday in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Montreal firefighters were called to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. (Radio-Canada)

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but Montreal firefighters found evidence of arson as they extinguished the fire at around 2:20 a.m on Chabot Street near the Jean-Talon Street intersection.

Investigators from the Montreal police department's criminal fire division were called in to examine the scene, according to  Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant. 

Investigators will check for surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured images of the incident.

