Montreal police investigating suspicious car fire
A vehicle was destroyed by a suspicious fire early Friday in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
Firefighters found evidence of arson after extinguishing burning vehicle
A vehicle was destroyed by a suspicious fire early Friday in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.
Nobody was hurt in the incident, but Montreal firefighters found evidence of arson as they extinguished the fire at around 2:20 a.m on Chabot Street near the Jean-Talon Street intersection.
Investigators from the Montreal police department's criminal fire division were called in to examine the scene, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.
Investigators will check for surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured images of the incident.