Montreal police investigating suspicious car fire

A vehicle was destroyed by a suspicious fire early Friday in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but Montreal firefighters found evidence of arson as they extinguished the fire at around 2:20 a.m on Chabot Street near the Jean-Talon Street intersection.

Investigators from the Montreal police department's criminal fire division were called in to examine the scene, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Investigators will check for surveillance cameras in the area that may have captured images of the incident.