Suspended handles coming to an Azur Metro train near you

In response to dozens of complaints, the STM is launching a call for tenders so it can install suspended handles in the Azur Metro cars.

The straps will be installed in the 54 trains that are currently in use, as well as in the 17 being added to the fleet in the spring.

More than 100 of the complaints the STM has received since the first Azur train was put on the tracks in 2016 were about the overhead horizontal bars being too high. The bars are two metres from the ground.

Then again, according to STM spokesperson Philippe Déry, the lower bars in the older MR-73 trains prompted complaints from people knocking their heads on them.

Déry says the straps are the solution the STM came up with, since it can't lower the bars in the Azurs.

By May 2020, there will be 172 handles installed in each Metro train, he said.

The installation process won't have an impact on service, Déry said, because it will happen gradually.

"We think this project will contribute to helping improve Metro trips and have a positive impact on the distribution of people in the Azur trains," he added, explaining that the handles could lead to there being more space.