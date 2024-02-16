Suspect in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., killings charged with 2nd-degree murder

The suspect linked to the fatal stabbings of two women southwest of Montreal has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Fabio Puglisi, 44, appeared at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse on Friday by video conference.

On Thursday, police were called to the sixth floor of an apartment building on Émile-Bouchard Street in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., where they discovered the victims and arrested Puglisi, who was also injured.

He is accused of killing his mother Élisabetta Puglisi-Caucci, 68, and his neighbour, Manon Blanchard, 53, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed.

A third victim, Nighat Imtiaz, a woman in her 70s who lives in the same building, was also taken to hospital with stab wounds. She is expected to recover.

Fabio Puglisi's lawyer, Alexandre Dubé, told the judge that he had reason to believe that his client was not fit to stand trial.

The judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the accused at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel Institute.

Puglisi is expected back in court on Feb. 22.