3rd suspect arrested in Vancouver in connection with fatal stabbing in Montreal's Chinatown

Police have arrested a man in Vancouver in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Montreal's Chinatown district last year.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Montreal police said the 46-year-old suspect was arrested with the help of Vancouver police following a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

He was brought back to Montreal on Tuesday and is expected to appear in court Wednesday on second-degree murder charges.

On Nov. 6, 2022, a man in his 30s was fatally stabbed in the upper body during an altercation between a number of people at the intersection of Clark and De La Gauchetière streets.

The suspects immediately fled the scene and the victim was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

His death marked Montreal's 34th homicide of 2022.

A 42-year-old man and 31-year-old man have already been charged in connection with the case — the former with second-degree murder in March, the latter with robbery in February.